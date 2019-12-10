Srinagar: Nearly four months after the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped Article 370 and 35A that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the administration in the Valley has started creating land banks for setting up industrial units and other business establishments in the Union Territory, said reports.

Confirming the same, J&K State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) managing director Ravinder Kumar said that the J&K administation is identifying land that can be used by investors to set up industrial units. “We are looking at the creation of land banks to the tune of over 5,000 kanals (approximately 624 acres) in both regions (Jammu and Kashmir)”, The Indian Express quoted Kumar as saying.

He also stated that the government has asked all district commissioners, both in Jammu and Kashmir, to submit details about the state land available in their jurisdictions.

Earlier this year in August, the Narendra Modi-led government had revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which officially came into existence from October 31. While revoking the special status to the erstwhile state, the Centre had claimed that people wanted change including Article 35A and Article 370 which hindered development and contributed in promoting a separatist mindset.

Following the government’s move, severe restrictions were imposed in the Valley as a precautionary measure. Additional troops were deployed and section 144 was imposed on parts of the territory. Apart from these, all means of communication were also suspended. However, normalcy is slowly returning to the Kashmir Valley.

A couple of days ago, shops, schools, business establishments and markets opened. Officials also said that the situation across the Valley has remained peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.