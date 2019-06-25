New Delhi: The Kolkata Police Special Task Force nabbed four neo-Jammat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operative or Islamic State Operative (IS) on Tuesday.

The STF stated that of the four arrested, three are Bangladeshi nationals who had taken shelter in India to escape arrest in Bangladesh. The fourth arrested, an Indian, was harbouring the other three to recruit more persons under the IS banner and raise funds for the IS.

They were actively propagating their agenda on social media and a lot of digital documents, videos and audio files along with Jihadi booklets were recovered from possession.

The main motive of their terror front was to overthrow the democratic government in India & Bangladesh and establish Sharia law under a caliphate.

One of the mainstream organisations of Eastern India and Bangladesh, JMB, that had been lying low for a while has managed to regroup under their chief Salauddin Ahmed and Jahidul Aslam.