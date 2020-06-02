New Delhi: With coronavirus cases still on the rise in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured that the state has sufficient arrangements for people to avail medical services and announced a mobile app to track hospitals with vacant beds in the city. Also Read - If There's Complete Safety For Players, I Will Play Play French Open: Rafael Nadal

"We are four steps ahead of coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators," CM Kejriwal said.

However, the chief minister noted that the government has received complaints regarding the shortage of beds and medical facilities in hospitals.

“There have been instances where people are complaining of a shortage of beds and medical facilities, so clearly there is a gap in information as even today around 4100 beds are still vacant,” he said.

To avoid these obstructions, CM Kejriwal announced that the government has launched the ‘Delhi Corona’ mobile app to bring in transparency and instant real-time information in any information related to hospitals, beds, and other facilities.

Delhiites can also call on the government’s official helpline 1031 to get an SMS with the status of bed availability in Delhi hospitals, he said.

“It will provide you with information about all the hospitals in Delhi, private as well as govt. It will tell you the number of vacant beds in every hospital,” CM Kejriwal said.

“Total 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant. All this information will be updated on this app twice a day, at 10 am and 6 pm, to give you the latest details,” he added.