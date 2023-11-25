Home

4 Students Dead, Many Injured In Stampede At CUSAT University In Kochi

The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi.

The accident occurred as a stampede broke out during a musical programme organised by CUSAT. (Image: cusat.ac.in)

4 Students Dead, Many Injured: Four students died and many were injured following a “stampede-like” situation at CUSAT University in Kochi, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George. The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was being held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. Health Minister George said that arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College to cater to the injured.

The accident occurred as a stampede broke out during a musical programme organised by the School of Engineering at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in connection with the annual Tech Fest.

Director of Students Welfare PK Baby said that the incident took place at the open-air auditorium of the university. He said, “According to preliminary reports, four students have lost their lives. The accident transpired when the audience from the backside of the auditorium surged forward, resulting in a stampede. With more than 2000 students present at the venue, there is a likelihood of many sustaining serious injuries.”

