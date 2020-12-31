New Delhi: In more worry for the residents of the national capital, four persons have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain in Delhi. Also Read - New Covid Strain in Uttar Pradesh: 2-Year-Old UK Returnee Tests Positive in Meerut, Kept in Isolation Ward

“Four patients have been found to be positive for the new strain of coronavirus in Delhi. Flights have been banned, and more passengers are not arriving. We are tracing and monitoring people who have already arrived,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday. Also Read - 3 People From Noida Test Positive For New Strain of Coronavirus, UP on Alert

Four patients have been found to be positive for the new strain of Coronavirus in Delhi. Flights have been banned and more passengers are not arriving. We are tracing & monitoring people who have already arrived: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/jzoyb6ek3F Also Read - 10 in Uttar Pradesh Test Positive For New UK Mutant Coronavirus Strain, Officials on Alert — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

A total of 33 people, including 20 UK returnees and their contacts, all of whom have tested positive for the coronavirus, are admitted to a special ward at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in the national capital. Genome sequencing report has shown seven of them so far are infected with the mutant UK strain.

The Delhi government is carrying out a district-level contact-tracing and testing drive for people who returned from the UK from November 25 onwards, and their contacts.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the city recorded 677 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to 10,523.

(With inputs from PTI)