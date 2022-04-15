New Delhi: A spike in COVID cases in major cities including Delhi and Mumbai have pushed forward concerns about a possible fourth wave. Besides Delhi and Mumbai, Noida and Gurugram have also reported a steady increase in daily COVID cases. Coronavirus cases across the country saw a recent spike after the infection rate slowed down over the past few months since the highly transmissible Omicron variant cases rocketed in January. A devastating surge of infections tore through India last year and the recent spike in COVID cases prompted warnings of another COVID wave.Also Read - Need To Stay Calm But Wearing Of Mask Must Continue: Delhi’s Top Doctor Warns Amid Rising COVID Cases

Here’s a look at where COVID numbers stand in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Gurugram which saw a surge in daily coronavirus cases in the past few days.

Delhi

Delhi logged 325 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent on Thursday, with the city government issuing a fresh advisory to schools after a few students tested positive for the infection. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia said the number of cases might have increased but the hospitalisation rate is low. The COVID positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was “not a panic situation” as the count of daily cases was still low, but cautioned against dropping the guard.

The daily spike of 325 cases saw a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department. It also registered a 8.69-per cent jump from the previous day. Delhi reported 299 new Covid cases on Wednesday, a 118-per cent jump from Monday’s count, while the positivity rate was 2.49 per cent.

In view of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 in which it may consider reimposing the mandatory use of face masks, officials said on Thursday. “The Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Anil Baijal. It will discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases,” a senior Delhi government official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mumbai

Mumbai recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 and one casualty that raised the tally of infections to 10,58,623 and toll to 19,561, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. After a rise in infections over the last three days, the daily cases in the metropolis have witnessed a dip, while the city reported the second casualty of the month. The city had on Wednesday reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.

Mumbai is now left with 346 active cases and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent, the official said. According to the BMC’s bulletin, doubling rate of cases is at 15,325 days, while the overall growth rate for the period between April 7 and April 13 is 0.004 per cent.

Of the latest cases, 50 patients were asymptomatic and six are admitted to hospitals and one of them was on oxygen support, it was stated. Only 13 of the total 26,143 hospital beds are occupied in the city, which has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time.

Noida

Over 20 students across schools in Noida tested positive for COVID-19 in a week. The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department issued an advisory to schools as 10 more children tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district. One of the schools, which had reported infection to 13 children and three teachers on Monday, has switched to the online mode till next week.

All schools across Noida and Greater Noida have been advised to immediately inform the health department about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptom of COVID-19 for timely treatment.

In a statement, the health department said 33 more people, including the 10 children, have tested positive for the infection since Tuesday morning and the total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, now stands at 90.

“Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, neither were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools. The schools have not reported the cases. Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma told a TV news channel.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,743 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

Gurugram

Gurugram have also witnessed a sudden surge in daily COVID-19 cases. According to a health bulletin by the Haryana health department, Gurugram registered 146 COVID cases on Wednesday. The last time COVID cases crossed the 100-mark in Gurugram was on March 4, when 115 cases were recorded. Following this, the numbers had dropped below 100 and Haryana had also lifted all COVID-related restrictions in the state on February 16.

The Haryana government in April first week had relaxed COVID restrictions and lifted the guidelines related to wearing a face mask in public places. The Harayna government said that no penalty of Rs 500 will be applicable for not wearing masks in public places or workplaces.

“However, the general public are advised to adhere to the COVID Appropriate behaviour and wearing of face masks, frequent use of sanitizers and hand hygiene and maintaining of social distance is desirable,” the order from Haryana government stated.