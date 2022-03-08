India 4th Covid Wave Latest Update: Amid declining COVID cases, here comes another good news. Eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John on Tuesday said he is fairly confident that India will not witness fourth COVID wave unless an unexpected variant that behaves differently comes up. The statement from the virologist comes at a time when the country on Tuesday recorded 3,993 new coronavirus infections, lowest in 662 days.Also Read - BREAKING: India To Resume International Flight Operations from March 27

Significantly, the COVID third wave has ended in India and the number of cases started declining after January 21 when 3,47,254 infections were reported.

Virologist Dr T Jacob John, who was the director of the Indian Council for Medical Research's Centre of Advanced Research in Virology, said it can be confidently concluded that the third wave has ended and the country has entered an endemic phase once again.

“I say (entered endemic phase) since my own definition of an endemic state is low and steady daily numbers, with only minor fluctuations, if any, for at least four weeks. My personal expectation, hence opinion, is that we will be in the endemic phase for more than four weeks. All states in India show the same trend, giving me this confidence,” he told PTI.

For general information, the ‘endemic stage’ comes when a population learns to live with a virus. However, it is different from the ‘epidemic stage’ when the virus overwhelms a population.

“Taking all the available information in India — epidemiological and virus variants — and the global trend, we can be fairly confident that no fourth wave will occur, notwithstanding erudite mathematical model predictions. The model methodology is not valid in this situation,” he said.

He elaborated further and added that the past pandemics of respiratory-transmitted diseases have been due to influenza and every influenza pandemic ended after two or three waves, and remained in an endemic phase, with minor fluctuations of seasonal upsurges, always settling back to low numbers.