New Delhi: India's COVID cases continued to rise on a daily basis with 13,216 new cases recorded on Saturday. This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases. The death toll increased to 5,24,840 with 23 fresh fatalities, according to the data released by the Union health ministry.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.47 per cent, the ministry said. The active cases comprise 0.16 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent, the ministry said.

India sees spike in COVID cases: Key points