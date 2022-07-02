India Covid cases: India reported 17,092 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours on Saturday, data from the Union health ministry said. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 1,09,568. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 2), the country saw a total of 14,684 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,51,590.Also Read - 5 Most Powerful Militaries In The World; Where Does India Stand

The top five states which registered maximum cases are Kerala with 3,904 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 3,249 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,385 cases, West Bengal with 1,739 cases and Karnataka with 1,073 cases. Kerala alone responsible for 22.84% of the new cases.

An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,168. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 2 was recorded 4.14 per cent.