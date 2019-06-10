New Delhi: Another person has been arrested in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, over alleged defamation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media on Monday.

This is the fourth arrest under IPC section 500 and 66 IT Act against sharing ‘objectionable’ post against CM Yogi allegedly trying to ‘malign his image’.

The Gorakhpur police said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the accused on Sunday evening. The case was launched against 30-year-old Raju Singh who allegedly posted a morphed picture of the chief minister with a Kanpur-based woman speaking to various media organisations about a marriage proposal she sent to Yogi.

A mobile phone has also been seized from the man. The police said that the complaint was launched on Twitter by a “social worker” Gaurav Singh.

On Sunday, the police had arrested freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia, Ishika Singh, head of a Noida-based news channel, ad Anuj Shukla, one of its editor. The three have been remanded in judicial custody now.

The Noida-based channel conducted a debate on June 6 in which a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, officials said. The police further alleged that during probe they found that the channel did not have any required license to operate.