New Delhi: In the wake of a significant decline in COVID-19 cases across the country, several states across the country including Delhi and Mahrashtra have made masks optional, however, a section of doctors still believes that the use of face masks should be made mandatory.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: How Has Covid-19 Affected Our Health? What Can We Do To Boost It? Expert Speaks

Speaking to a leading portal, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s national Covid task force asserted that it is dangerous if more states make wearing masks optional. Referring to the United States (US) where cases were rising, Jayadevan said, “We saw how the US had masked off once the people were double vaccinated. But they had to bring it back. We saw two waves after that. We have seen these mistakes made by other countries.” Also Read - Coronavirus After Effect: Study Reveals Higher Risk of Blood Clots Up to 6 Months After COVID, Even in Mild Cases

Immunologist Satyajit Rath said it was a “mistake” to pretend the pandemic is no longer the responsibility of the state but simply of individual people. “Persistently using ‘law-and-order’-style policies, such as all the restrictions is a mistake, especially when used widely and long,” Rath, from Delhi’s National Institute of Immunology (NII), told PTI. Also Read - Control Your Desire: Shanghai Asks Residents Not to Hug, Kiss or Sleep Together as City Battles COVID

He also cautioned that removing mask restrictions may lull people into thinking that the pandemic is over and lead to lowering of overall guard against the disease. “It certainly will, but neither has it helped very much to ‘mandate’ masking without providing people with accessible, cheap, reusable, effective masks in the first place, and without building a community consensus about masking,” he added.

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) had warned that a combination of factors, including misinformation that the pandemic is over, the lifting of mask mandates, ending physical distancing – and a more transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant – are causing an increase of COVID-19 cases globally. Many countries, including China, are still witnessing an uptick in new Covid cases.

However, epidemiologist Ramanan Laxminarayan asserted that it is better to remove masks and then reintroduce them when necessary. “It may be necessary for the public to start using masks again in the future if there is another variant and wave. But keeping these requirements in place indefinitely causes the public to not take them seriously”, Laxminarayan explained.

The assurance came as India detected a low number of cases 1,033—to be specific and also one case of a new Covid strain in Mumbai.