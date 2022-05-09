New Delhi: Gujarat’s National Institute of Design (NID) has turned into a COVID hotspot after 24 students of the varsity tested positive for coronavirus in the last 3 days. Of the total 24, 16 cases were reported on Sunday alone.Also Read - Hajj 2022: Two Years Post COVID, Nearly 80K Indian Muslims to Embark on Haj Pilgrimage | A Look at Numbers & Preparations

All Academic Activities Suspended

Following the detection of the cases, the college has suspended all the academic activities. "In the last three days, 24 students of the NID have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been kept under isolation in the hostel, which has been declared a micro containment zone," an official said.

"Academic activities of the NID have been suspended in view of the rising Covid-19 cases," the official added.

New boys’ hostel declared micro-containment zone

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the authorities have declared the new boys’ hostel and another block of the premier design institute as micro containment zones.

Preventive measures ordered

An official of the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said that all the infected students have been kept under isolation in the hostel, which has been declared a micro containment zone. A total of 178 students in the hostel and block-C of the institute have been isolated,

The health department will undertake a door-to-door surveillance in the city, the official from the Ahmedabad municipal corporation said, adding that those showing symptoms of the infection will be screened and their samples tested, based on which further action will be taken.