New Delhi: Rising coronavirus cases in China, the United States, and a few other countries have triggered fears of the fourth wave of COVID-19. In India, IIT Kanpur has also predicted that the COVID fourth wave might hit the country after June. However, declining coronavirus cases have given the country much-needed hope of returning to normalcy. Yesterday, the government also announced to lift all existing COVID restrictions from March 31. On March 24, 2020, the Central government for the first time had issued orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of COVID-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions to curb the spread of rising coronavirus cases.Also Read - Amid Fear of Fourth Wave, New Zealand Reports Nearly 21,000 New community COVID Cases

Where Does India Stand?

Despite the significant drop, India still is next to the US in terms of total confirmed cases.

Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that the prevalence of Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 is gradually increasing in India. “Earlier, the BA.1 variant was dominant among the samples collected from the travelers. Now in community settings, we have found that the BA.2 sub-variant is gradually increasing,” he had asserted.

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in comparison to the BA.1 variant in India now, adding that the BA.3 sub-variant has not been detected in India yet. Talking about increasing cases of Omicron, Singh said that out of the total genome sequencing reports received so far, increasing cases of Omicron have been found in the month of January.

Virologist Dr. T Jacob John pointed out that he is “fairly confident” that chances of another coronavirus surge are bleak “unless an unexpected variant that behaves differently comes up. He further stressed that it is important to be vigilant and cautious. There is a need to keep looking at the viruses and their genetic sequences and see if there are any new variants appearing and if any variants are overtaking Omicron locally in more places, he added.

BA.2 1.5 times More Transmissible Than Original Omicron Strain

A study led by Danish researchers showed that the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron strain. Omicron, which is also referred to as B.1.1.529, has three main substrains, BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Researchers at Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut (SSI) found that BA.2 appeared to be one and a half times more contagious than BA.1, Newsweek reported. Also Read - Centre Allows States To Open Economic And Social Activities But With Cautions

“Of course, we follow the development closely, and if BA.2 is more contagious, it may mean that the wave of infections will be higher and will extend further into February compared to the previous projections,” Tyra Grove Krause, an infection epidemiology expert at SSI, was quoted as saying. Also Read - Explained: What Is Covid-19 Booster Dose? Which Vaccine Will Be Given? Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

The subvariant BA.2, dubbed with the moniker “Stealth Omicron”, is rising around the world with at least 55 countries, including India, reporting cases to a global variant tracking database. The database also showed that nearly half of US states have confirmed the presence of BA.2 with at least 127 known cases nationwide as of Friday, CNBC reported.

Difference Between BA.2 And BA.1