4th Wave of COVID-19 in India: Despite the sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prof Maninder Agarwal, from IIT Kanpur (IIT-K) who has developed the Sutra mathematical model to predict the trajectory of the Covid pandemic with great accuracy, has now said that there may be no fourth wave in India.

He gave two 'major' reasons for his prediction.

Natural Immunity: The first reason is the level of natural immunity in the country. Natural immunity is defined as the immunity acquired by a previous infection. “As per the SUTRA model for India, over 90 per cent of India’s population has acquired natural immunity. This is also validated by data from ICMR surveys that have consistently found the actual number of infected people to be more than 30 times the reported numbers”, Agarwal said. No New Mutant: Until now, genome sequencing has not shown any significantly new mutant even in NCR. Only variants belonging to the lineage of Omicron, referred to as BA. 2, BA. 2. 9, BA. 2. 10, and BA. 2. 12, have been detected. This means that immunity acquired against Omicron will continue to hold against all these variants. With more than 90 per cent people in India already immune against Omicron,one does not expect any significant fourth wave.

Then, Why COVID Cases Are Increasing?

The reason for increase in number of Covid cases, according to Agarwal, is that all restrictions have all been lifted, and the new variants of Omicron are slightly more infectious. Both result in faster spread of the virus among the non-immune population, thereby increasing numbers. This increase is not likely to be substantial though.

How to Curb The Spread of COVID?

According to Maninder Agarwal, professor, IIT-K, vaccination is excellent in preventing serious illness but not particularly good in preventing mild infection by Omicron. He asserted that vaccines protect against major illness and are extremely useful.

Furthermore, he asserted that the current situation is not a cause of concern. A fourth wave can only come if there is a new mutant that bypasses natural immunity significantly. Of course, certain precautions are advisable.