New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla asserted that he has asked the government is mulling to roll out booster doses for travelers. "We've appealed to the govt as everyone who needs to travel needs to take the booster dose. They're having an internal discussion and might announce a policy on booster soon," said Poonawalla on the sidelines of the 'Alternate Fuel Conclave'.

Expecting a positive response from the Centre, Poonawalla said that SII has enough stock for the rollout of booster doses. Referring to the other countries that are administering booster doses, Poonawala further said that it's time for India also to look at it.

He also lauded the Centre for covering most of the eligible adult population with two vaccine doses. "Till now, the central government has done a fantastic job. PM Modi's government has already covered the entire adult population with two doses, and now the time for the booster has also come. The SII has appealed to the government and I am sure that a positive response will come", India Today quoted Poonawalla as saying.

On being asked about the fears of the fourth COVID wave, as predicted by IIT Kanpur, Poonawalla said if it comes, will hopefully be mild. Experts are also of the view that there is no scientific, epidemiological, or virological reason to predict a fourth Covid wave, but nobody can predict that it will not happen.

Meanwhile, when Poonawalla was queried if vaccines would work on new corona variants, SII CEO said that vaccination will be effective only if a booster dose is taken, as this will form protection from future variants. “Our vaccines have proven better than those in other countries. Look at US and Europe, they have a lot of cases. In India, we have fewer cases because we chose the right vaccines,” he said.