New Delhi: India saw a marginal uptick in COVID-19 cases as 5 states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported a surge in infections. The country has recorded nearly 25,000 cases in the last week, the highest 7-day tally in 3 months. The country's Daily Positivity rate has risen to 1.62 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently is being pegged at 0.91 per cent. However, the death tally remained low.

List of states that are reporting a surge in COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally of infections to 78,93,197 and the toll to 1,47,866. Sunday was the fourth consecutive day when Maharashtra reported more than 1,000 cases. The state had recorded 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death the day before. In the wake of rising cases, Maharashtra government has made it compulsory for the citizens to wear masks in public places except open spaces. Additional Chief Secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas, in a letter to all district authorities, gave out several orders including ones for mandating the wearing of masks in public places. "Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must," he stated.

Kerala: COVID-19 cases are on rise in Kerala again. Earlier on Saturday, the southern state saw its daily Covid tally cross 1,500, to 1,544, while there were four deaths. The cases earlier this month stood at 1,370, 1,278, and 1,465, respectively.

Karnataka: Karnataka also reported 301 fresh COVID-19 infections and one fatality on Sunday. The new cases took the overall virus tally in the state to 39,53,359 while one death pushed the toll to 40,066. The infections include 291 in Bengaluru Urban district, three in Mysuru, and two in Dakshina Kannada.

Tamil Nadu: Earlier on Sunday, the state saw 107 COVID-19 cases. The Tamil Nadu health department is on high alert over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state and has directed authorities to press for protocols in all districts. State Health Minister MA Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu has also reported the Omicron Covid variant's BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants. MA Subramanian said that BA.4 was detected in four samples, while BA.5 was found in eight samples. He said that the affected people are fine and were being monitored, adding that their contacts have been traced and were under observation.

Delhi: Delhi on Sunday logged 343 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent. With this, the national capital’s COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,730 while the death toll stood at 26,212. On Saturday, the capital had logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported.

Centre Writes To 5 States

Earlier last week, the Centre advised five states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if needed, to control any emerging spread of the infection. In a letter to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted that a few states were reporting a higher contribution to India’s caseload, indicating the possibility of a localised spread of the infection.

“There is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic … It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of infection,” the health secretary stated.

(With agency inputs)