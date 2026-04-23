Home

News

Good news for Indians! France takes big step, removes transit visa for travellers...

Good news for Indians! France takes big step, removes transit visa for travellers…

The move comes directly from a promise made by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India earlier this year.

Indian nationals will no longer have to get a transit visa to travel to France. File image

Transit visas can be extremely confusing for travelers, with many even considering them to be a hassle. Until recently, a transit visa was required for Indian travelers flying through France. Now, France has lifted the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals. The move comes directly from a promise made by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India earlier this year.

The requirement applied to passengers even if they remained entirely within the airport and did not step out of it, did not collect baggage, or never crossed passport control. All of this will now change. The announcement was made by the Embassy of France in India in a press release issued on April 23, 2026.

What are the exemptions?

The exemption applies strictly to passengers who remain in the international transit area during their layover at a French airport while travelling onwards to a third country. “During his recent visit to India in February 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron had announced that measures would be taken to ease Indian nationals’ travel via France,” the Embassy noted.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.