New Delhi: On a day India and China began disengagement from three of the four friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had spoken to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, discussing with him, 'in-depth', the recent developments on the border between the two countries.

In a statement, the MEA said, "NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had a telephone conversation yesterday. They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas".

Notably, NSA Doval and Wang Yi are special representatives of their respective countries for boundary talks.

The statement further noted that the two agreed that both sides should take guidance from consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas was essential for development of bilateral relations and that they shouldn’t allow differences to become disputes.

It further stated that both agreed that it was important to ensure at the earliest, complete disengagement of troops along LAC, as well as de-escalation from the border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

“In this regard, they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. The two sides should also ensure a phased and step-wise de-escalation in the India-China border areas,” the MEA statement added.

Both NSA Doval, and Wang Yi, the statement said, re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas.

“It was also agreed that NSA Doval and Wang Yi should continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols,” the statement concluded.