Annamayya: Cases of fraud through messaging apps are getting more and more common. In a recent case, a retired teacher from Andhra Pradesh lost around Rs 21 lakh from her bank account after receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on Monday. Retired teacher Varalakshmi, a resident of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, became a victim of cyber fraud after receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, as informed by the area police.

According to Varalakshmi, she received a message on WhatsApp with a link attached to it. She said that she clicked on the link and since then several money withdrawals have been made by some alleged cybercriminal who hacked into her phone.

Varalakshmi has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police. According to II-Town Circle Inspector (CI) Muralikrishna, “A retired teacher named Varalakshmi of Reddeppanaidu Colony in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district received a WhatsApp message. From an unknown number, she opened it several times. Since then, she has been receiving messages that the money

has been deducted from her account. When she was surprised and showed it to the bank officials, they said that her account was hacked. She lodged a complaint on cybercrime toll-free number 1930 on Saturday."

Cybercriminals hacked her phone and other details and thus have withdrawn around Rs 21 lakh, she alleged. Recently, another similar incident took place said a police official, where “Rs 12 lakh from the account of Gnanaprakash, a software employee from Madanapalle were stolen”. The II-Town police station registered a case in that incident too.

(With inputs from ANI)