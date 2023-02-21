Home

Fraud In Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Action Against 13 J&K Hospitals, Heavy Penalties On 17 Others

Officials said over Rs 1.77 crore had been imposed as a penalty on the hospitals involved in fraudulent activities in 2022 out of which over Rs 1.34 crore have been recovered so far by the SHA.

Jammu: A case of corruption has come to the fore in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Jammu and Kashmir. As the matter came to light, J&K state health agency (SHA) suspended the empanelment of 13 hospitals and imposed heavy penalties on 17 others for their involvement in the fraud.

As per official sources, the hospitals which have faced the action include Ibn Sina Hospital, Rs 24 lakh penalty imposed and empanelment suspended; Quality Care Hospital, Rs 6.64 lakh penalty imposed; Narayana Hospital, Rs 54.62 lakh penalty imposed; Ess Bee Hospital, empanelment suspended; Waseem Memorial Hospital, empanelment suspended.

In addition, Florence Hospital in Chanapora (Srinagar) has Rs 5 lakh penalty imposed; Shadab hospital has Rs 22 lakh penalty imposed; Mohammadiya hospital has Rs 6 lakh penalty imposed; Kidney hospital in Sonwar (Srinagar), Rs 18.72 lakh penalty imposed. This hospital also faced suspension of its empanelment in February last year.

KD Eye Clinic Hospital, Rs 1 lakh penalty and suspension of empanelment; ASCOMS in Jammu, Rs 2.66 lakh penalty; while Al-Noor Hospital, Midcity Hospital and South City Nursing Home faced the suspension of their empanelment in September last year.

Centre for Eye care hospital, Rs 1.64 penalty and suspension of empanelment in December last year. Noora Hospital in Srinagar, Rs 5.54 lakh penalty imposed; Baba Nayak Hospital, Rs 69,000 penalty; Raksha Kidney Hospital, Rs 20 lakh penalty; and National Hospital Jammu, empanelment suspended.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.