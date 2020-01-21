New Delhi: In a concerning development, it has been reported that fraudsters have found a new way to fraud citizens: the recently-launched FASTags. Criminals are now trying to siphon money from people’s bank accounts through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) on the pretext of helping them register and get their FASTags working.

The first incident under this scam was reported from Bengaluru where a man lost Rs 50,000 when he received a phone call from ‘customer support executives’ of Axis Bank, who had sent him an online form to fill in to get his FASTag wallet running after he complained that the same was not working.

The scamsters, according to reports, managed to get the UPI PIN from the victim by fooling him about the online registration process. “The caller sent me a link through SMS, which said ‘Axis Bank-FASTag form.’ As asked, I provided them with details to get my FASTag wallet activated. In the form, I gave various details, including my UPI PIN. I thought that the application itself was a point of recharge. Therefore, I typed the PIN and submitted it,” the victim was quoted as saying.

“Subsequently, I was told that the helpdesk had generated a one-time password (OTP) that was sent to my phone. I was then asked to send the OTP to another number and I did so,” he added.

Following the fraud, the authorities have urged people not to reveal the PIN or password to anyone or put it in any random form. There is no need to submit any password or online banking details. FASTags can be activated only through two ways: using MyFASTag app or visiting the nearest bank branch. FASTag registration does not happen by talking to a bank employee over the phone.

People have been further advised that in case they receive any such ‘registration’ call, they should disconnect it and visit the nearest bank branch to check if there is any issue.