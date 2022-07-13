New Delhi: With the rise in coronavirus cases, the Central government has taken another step to promote vaccination in the country. Giving details, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost from July 15.Also Read - Manipur: All Schools Closed Till July 24 As State Witnesses Surge In New COVID-19 Cases

“India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost,” Union Minister Anurag Thakur said. Also Read - Manipur Orders Closure of Schools Till July 24 as Covid-19 Cases Rise

Another official told news agency PTI that the free COVID booster doses will be given to people at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive.

Aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses, the new vaccine drive will be held as part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The official further added that less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, he added.

“A majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses… giving a booster increases the immune response,” the official said.

“The government is therefore planning to start a special drive for 75 days during which individuals aged between 18 and 59 years will be administered precaution doses for free at government vaccination centres starting from July 15,” he said.

Last week, the Union Health Ministry reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months. This followed a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).