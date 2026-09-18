Free Breakfast Scheme: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to expand Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to classes 6-8

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay will launch the extension of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to Classes 6 to 8 students on September 22.

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Free Breakfast Scheme: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to expand Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to classes 6-8 | Image: X

Free Breakfast Scheme: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu is going to launch the extension of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to Classes 6 to 8. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is going to launch the extension of the scheme on September 22 in Chennai. The decision to expand the scheme was taken at a review meeting on Friday, which was chaired by CM Vijay at the Secretariat. The scheme will be launched in all government and government-aided schools.

Students Covered & Additional Budget

The scheme, aimed at improving students’ nutritional status and ensuring they come to school without hunger to focus fully on education, will now cover around 15.30 lakh students in 15,454 schools. An additional Rs 217.63 crore has been allocated for this expansion, taking the total allocation to Rs 724 crore.

Implementation Of The Breakfast Scheme

The implementation will be done through integrated kitchens in 447 schools under Greater Chennai Corporation, in 2,150 schools in other corporations and municipalities by the Directorate of Municipal Administration, and in 12,857 rural schools where food will be prepared in the school itself by self-help group members through the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation.

CM Vijay’s Instructions On Food Quality

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure kitchens and serving areas are kept clean and hygienic and that food is served hot, tasty and nutritious.

Meanwhile, US-based healthcare and pharmacy services major Walgreens is set to establish its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India in Chennai, with plans to create over 250 high-value jobs in the first year and expand operations in the coming years, as per an official announcement by the Tamil Nadu government.

Walgreens Signs MoU With Tamil Nadu Government

Walgreens India Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat.

According to the official press release, the new GCC will be located at the DLF Downtown complex in Taramani, located on the newly announced OMR GCC Corridor.

Tamil Nadu Government’s Employment Push

The Tamil Nadu government said the MoU would further support its efforts to create high-value employment in the GCC sector and strengthen the state’s position as a global hub for technology and business services.

CM Vijay Urges Walgreens To Create Jobs In Tier-II, Tier-III Cities

During the event, the Tamil Nadu CM requested the company to create new job opportunities for the youth in living in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of the state.

(with ANI inputs)