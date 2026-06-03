Free bus passes for students, private employment exchange: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar’s first announcements after oath-taking

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced that free bus passes will be provided to "all school and college students" across the state.

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Free bus passes for students, private employment exchange: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar's first announcements after oath-taking | Image: ANI

Bengaluru: Hours after taking oath as Karnataka’s 34th Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar announced a series of youth- and student-centric welfare schemes. Key announcements included free bus passes to “all school and college students” and the establishment of a private employment exchange aimed at boosting job opportunities in the state. Shivakumar also urged people to register with the government for employment opportunities.

During his maiden cabinet, Shivakumar said that many questioned why the free transport was limited to girls, which is why this expansion was announced. He said that students would have to apply for this pass after it is rolled out.

“This is the youth era. Students were asking why there is a free bus just for girls. We are giving passes to all students – a free bus pass without any charge. A bus pass is free for all school and college students. This is the first decision by the DK Shivakumar cabinet. Students have to apply for this, will discuss this with the Transport Department,” he said.

Students to Apply for Free Bus Passes After Scheme Rollout

The Chief Minister said the government would work out the implementation mechanism in consultation with the Transport Department and that eligible students would be required to apply for the passes once the scheme is formally rolled out.

Emphasising his commitment to the people of Karnataka, Shivakumar said the government would focus on initiatives aimed at empowering youth and creating opportunities.

“We have taken some decisions from the perspective of the youth. The people of this state have placed immense trust in me. They may have criticised me in the past. They may have praised me. I have a background in political experience. I have seen hardships. I have seen happiness. I have seen power at a young age. I have placed my trust in them.”

Government to Facilitate Job Placements Through Registration Drive

Along with this, Shivakumar urged people to register with the government to find jobs, stating that they will communicate with companies and make arrangements for the jobs.

“Unemployed people looking for jobs should register with the government. We will talk to companies and make arrangements to provide them with the jobs they need,” he said.

Private Employment Exchange

In order to address the issue of unemployment in the state, CM Shivkumar stated that the government would set up a private employment exchange where unemployed people can enrol for jobs.

“Modalities for private employment exchange will be finalised within a month,” he said.

Shivakumar Took Oath As 34th Chief Minister Of Karnataka

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar took charge as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka after being sworn in at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, while 13 legislators were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The grand oath-taking ceremony was attended by senior Congress leaders, saints, priests, religious leaders and dignitaries from across the country. PM Modi also congratulated Shivakumar and assured support from the Centre.

(wiht ANI inputs)