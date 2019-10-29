New Delhi: Starting today i.e October 29, women in Delhi will get free rides in public buses as the AAP government is set to fulfil its promise, months ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital. As the scheme rolled out, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the scheme might be extended to senior citizens too.

Not just senior citizens, students also might be able to avail the free service in the coming days, Kejriwal said on the AK app, which was launched by him recently.

“Every step cannot be completed at once. We will definitely do it. Let us start with women and see the results, and based on the result we will definitely deliberate on making these rides free for senior citizens and students too in the future,” he said.

#BhaiDooj – The day has finally arrived! Women in Delhi can now TRAVEL FREE and TRAVEL SAFE in our DTC and Cluster Buses. A huge leap towards gender equality as this ensures both the women's safety and increase in the mobility of women across Delhi to pursue education and jobs pic.twitter.com/cgJWSib8wC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 29, 2019

Female passengers opting for free travel will be issued a pink single-journey ticket.

On Monday night, the government had issued a notification implementing the free-ride scheme from Tuesday. Kejriwal also announced the deployment of 13,000 marshals in buses to ensure women safety in the national capital.

During his Independence Day speech, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said free-ride for women in both DTC and cluster buses will start from October 29, which is ‘Bhai Dooj’.

There are around 3,700 DTC buses and 1,800 buses under the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

Ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year, the Delhi CM has been announcing a slew of measures to woo the voters.