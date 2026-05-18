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Free bus travel for women, salary hike for Asha and Anganwadi workers; Kerala CM VD Satheesans big announcements

Free bus travel for women, salary hike for Asha and Anganwadi workers; Kerala CM VD Satheesan’s big announcements

During a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Satheesan said that the first cabinet meeting had been held to implement the 'Indira Guarantee' given by the UDF.

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New Delhi: After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala, V. D. Satheesan has announced many welfare schemes. During a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Satheesan said that the first cabinet meeting had been held to implement the ‘Indira Guarantee’ given by the UDF. During this time many schemes have been sealed. The CM said that women of Kerala will be able to travel free in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses from June 15.

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Separate Department For The Elderly

Announcing the decisions taken in the first cabinet meeting, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the detailed guidelines of the free bus travel scheme for women will be issued later. Meanwhile, the CM has described the decision to create a separate department for the elderly as the first initiative of any state government in the country. He said that senior citizens are given special respect in society. His government has announced the creation of a separate department to ensure dignified care of senior citizens.

Enhanced Remuneration Of Employees Of Several Departments

Chief Minister Satheesan said that he has also understood the pain of Asha workers. He has seen the movement for a long time. His government has also worked to provide relief to them. He has approved an increase of Rs 3,000 per month in the salary of Asha workers, fulfilling the promise made to them. He also announced an increase of Rs 1,000 per month in the salaries of Anganwadi workers and assistants, school cooks, pre-primary teachers and nannies.

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Also Read: Kerala CM Oath Ceremony: VD Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, other top Congress leaders at venue

G Sudhakaran Recommended To Be Made Pro-tem Speaker

VD Satheesan’s cabinet’s senior MLA G. Sudhakaran has been recommended to be made the pro tem speaker. Also, the governor has been requested to call the assembly session for the swearing in of the MLAs and the election of the speaker. Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the swearing-in ceremony of MLAs will be held on May 21 and the Speaker election will be held on May 22. The Governor has been informed about all the programmes. At the same time, the cabinet appointed senior advocate Rajeev Babu as advocate general and advocate T.S. Asaf Ali has been appointed as Director General of Prosecution.

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