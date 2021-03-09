New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government made a major announcement on Tuesday that the coronavirus vaccine will be free for all Delhiites at state-run government hospitals. The Delhi government, during its 2021-2022 budget session, allotted Rs 50 crore for the free vaccination. Also Read - Delhi Budget: Free Covid Vaccines, Mahila Mohalla Clinics, Olympics Bid in Kejriwal's 'Deshbhakti Budget' | Highlights

"COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the Union Territory, we have allotted Rs 50 crore budget for the same," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced in the Delhi Assembly during the 2021-22 Budget session.

"Soon, per day vaccination will be increased to 60,000 from 45,000," Sisodia added.

Vaccination is currently underway in Delhi at 192 hospitals, including 56 run by the Delhi government, for people aged 60 years and above and those in the age group of 45-59 years having comorbidities.

“The government is expected to allocate funds for free vaccines to all people in the third phase of vaccination at its hospitals in Delhi, ” a government source said on Monay.

Currently, vaccination at government hospitals is free for elderly and those with comorbidities, while Rs 250 is being charged at private hospitals.

The Budget session commenced on Monday (March 8) with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address to the House at 11 am, followed by the presentation of the Economy Survey of Delhi (2020-21) by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio.