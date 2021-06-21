New Delhi: With the roll out of centralised free vaccination policy, all Indian citizens above 18 years of age will be provided free COVID-19 vaccine by the government starting today. The central government has now taken over the nationwide vaccination drive, and the Centre will procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all adults. The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier. Also Read - Daily COVID-19 Cases in India Lowest in 88 Days; New Deaths Lowest in 65 Days

Private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs. However, they can’t charge more than Rs 150 as a service charge per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination: Free Jabs For All Adults From Monday, Onsite Registration Allowed | Top Points

The government said states would be playing a facilitatory role by aggregating demand and vaccination capabilities of private hospitals in the state and ensure the administrations of vaccinations. Also Read - Sputnik V Roll Out Delayed in Delhi, Apollo Hospital Likely To Start Drive By June 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the central government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in July and August.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, Shah said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to provide free vaccine against COVID-19 to people aged 18 and above, “we will fast achieve the goal of inoculating almost everyone”.

“The central government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination in July and August,” he added.

Shah said from Monday morning, an important journey has started in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM had taken an important decision that the Centre will provide free of cost vaccination to those aged 18 and above, he said.

In a country having such huge population, providing free vaccination is a big decision, he said.

On the International Yoga Day on Monday, the drive of free vaccine for all is being launched across the country, Shah said, adding that India was already on top in the vaccination programme.

“Now we will reach the target to vaccinate almost all very fast,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)