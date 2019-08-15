New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services will be free of charge for women from October 29.

“On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety,” Kejriwal said at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Two and a half months back Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had proposed free ride for women in all DTC buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains. “On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on June 3.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on June 27 said in the Lok Sabha that it had not received any proposal on Delhi government’s plans to provide a free ride for women commuters in Delhi metro.