New Delhi: ‘If anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated’, said Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, a day after a ‘free Kashmir’ poster was seen in protest against JNU violence at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI over the poster, which caught everyone’s attention, Raut cited newspaper reports and asserted that those who held ‘free Kashmir’ banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services,mobile services and other issues.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a complaint with police over the issue. “I have filed a complaint with Police, they have assured me of investigation”, the ruling party leader told ANI.

Following the issue, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM

Uddhav Thackeray and claimed that the ‘Free Kashmir Anti-India’ campaign was held 2 KM away from the CM’s office (CMO).

“Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???” asked the former CM

Notably, a poster reading — free Kashmir — was seen at an ongoing protest at the Gateway of India, organised to express solidarity with students and faculty members of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were brutally beaten on campus by masked men on Sunday.

During the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read – Free Kashmir. The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages. Some posters called for ‘Ban on ABVP,’ while some others read — Stand with JNU.