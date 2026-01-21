Home

Free LPG cooking gas cylinders! Big relief for Delhiites, must have these documents to avail

The free LPG cylinders will be provided by the Delhi government under the public distribution system framework.

Free LPG cooking gas cylinders: In a massive good news for the residents of Delhi, the Delhi government has approved a welfare initiative under which it will provide free gas cylinders to the people of Delhi. In the recent announcement, the Delhi BJP government has announced that one free Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinder to economically weaker household on the occasions of Holi and Diwali. Here are all the details you need to know about the free LPG cooking gas cylinder scheme of the Delhi BJP government.

Who will get free LPG cooking gas cylinders?

As per the new scheme of the Rekha Gupta led Delhi BJP government, free LPG cooking gas cylinders will be provided to the residents of Delhi who fall in EWS category and have a valid ration card.

“The scheme will cover ration card holders belonging to economically weaker sections in Delhi. The government has identified eligible beneficiaries through the existing ration card database, and the benefit will be extended to households classified as poor under the public distribution system framework. Holi onwards, these families will receive financial assistance of approximately ₹850 equivalent to the cost of one LPG cylinder,” said a senior Delhi government official.

How will Delhi residents get free LPG cooking gas cylinders?

Readers should note that the scheme of Delhi BJP government will not involve the physical distribution of gas cylinders but distribution of funds corresponding to the cost of one LPG cylinder, which will be deposited directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism.

What are the necessary documents for free LPG cooking gas cylinders?

The necessary documents for getting free LPG cooking gas cylinders from the Delhi government is a ration card.

Whom will the Delhi free LPG cooking gas cylinder scheme benefit?

The free LPG cooking gas cylinder scheme of the Delhi government will help 1.7 million families of Delhi.

