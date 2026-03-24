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FREE LPG cylinders on Holi, Diwali: Heres what Delhi government allocated in Budget 2026

FREE LPG cylinders on Holi, Diwali: Here’s what Delhi government allocated in Budget 2026

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Delhi Government has allocated Rs 260 crore to provide 2 free LPG cylinders to every household on Holi and Diwali.

FREE LPG cylinders on Holi, Diwali: Here’s what Delhi government allocated in Budget 2026

Delhi Budget 2026: Delhi Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented the financial statement in the Assembly. She informed that the government has allocated Rs 260 crore in its budget. During her budget speech, CM Gupta said that a budgetary outlay of Rs 260 crore has been allocated to provide two free LPG cylinders to every household on Holi and Diwali. She tabled the budget for the capital city with a total outlay of Rs 1.03 lakh crore, stating that the Union Territory is progressing with a ‘triple engine’ government. This year’s budget focused on pro-women schemes.

The Delhi government has also allocated Rs 11,666 crore for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Green Budget

CM Gupta described this year’s financial statement as the ‘green budget’. She stated that Delhi is going though a phase of transition, emphasising that a ‘culture of freebies’ had affected the growth rate. Slamming the previous AAP government, she said the period between 2018 and 2020 saw a fall in revenue.

The capital city’s budget for the financial year 2026-27 estimates tax revenue of Rs 74,000 crore.

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Pro-Women Announcements By Rekha Gupta

The Delhi Chief Minister stated that around 1.30 lakh girl students (class 9) will be provided free cycles and for scheme the government has allocated Rs 90 crore.

Besides this, the government has allocated Rs 406 crore for free travel of women in city buses. The government will also provide free permits to 1,000 women to run electric autos.

Rs 7,406 Crore For Women And Child Welfare

The Delhi CM informed that Rs 7,406 crore has been allocated for Women and Child Development department, highlighting that the capital city’s per capita income is the third highest in India.

For the city’s infrastructure, the government has allocated Rs 5,921 crore for public works department (PWD). Rs 7,887 crore has been allocated for the urban development and shelter projects.

Delhi Budget 20926: Other Key Announcements

CM described the budget as a ‘green budget’.

Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the EV policy, a step to reduce pollution.

CM Gupta said that ‘freebies culture’ affected growth, and revenue declined between 2018 and 2020.

The government has estimated tax revenue at Rs 74,000 crore.

Rs 11,666 crore have been allocated to MCD.

Delhi’s per capita income is the third highest in the country.

Rs 5,921 crore has been allocated for the Public Works Department (PWD).

Rs 7,887 crore has been allocated for urban development and housing projects.

The focus is on safe roads, climate corridors and better connectivity.

The total estimated cost of the flyover project is Rs 371 crore.

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