New Delhi: 'There is a free media in India that reports on issues as it sees fit', said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, taking a veiled shot at China over the guidelines issued by its embassy the Indian media to not violate the "One-China" policy ahead of the national day of Taiwan.

Notably, ahead of Taiwan's national day on October 10, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi issued a series of guidelines to the Indian media, saying all countries having diplomatic ties with Beijing should "firmly honour" the One-China policy.

"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government. "We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle," the letter dated October 7 said.

The letter comes after the Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi placed full-page advertisements in some Indian dailies ahead of their national day. The advertisement had a picture of President Tsai Ing-wen with a caption, “Taiwan and India are natural partners.”

Earlier on Thursday, a Chinese embassy spokesperson had also tweeted that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

New Delhi, in 1995 set up India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei to promote interactions between the two sides and to facilitate business, tourism and cultural exchanges. The India-Taipei Association has also been authorized to provide all consular and passport services. In the same year, Taiwan too established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)