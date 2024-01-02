Home

Free Movement Regime With Myanmar To Be Terminated By Government; Here’s The Reason And Other Details

Under the FMR, every member of the hill tribes who is either a citizen of India or a citizen of Myanmar and who is a resident of any area within 16 km on either side of the border can cross over on the production of a border pass with one-year validity and can stay up to two weeks per visit.

New Delhi: The Free Movement Regime (FMR), a policy that allows locals residing near the Indo-Myanmar boundary to cross 16 km into each other’s land without requiring a visa, might soon cease to exist. Currently, the FMR has been adopted along the extensive India-Myanmar borderline of 1,643 km, which traverses regions like Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. This policy came into being in 2018 as an additional feature of India’s ‘Act East’ initiative, as per a report by PTI.

What Happens Under Free Movement Regime

“We are going to end the FMR along the Indo-Myanmar border soon. We are going to put fencing along the entire border. The fencing will be completed in the next four and a-half years. Anyone coming through will have to…get a visa,” the functionary said.

The idea is to not only stop the misuse of FMR, which is used by insurgent groups to carry out attacks on the Indian side and flee towards Myanmar, but also put a halt to the influx of illegal immigrants and paralyse drug and gold smuggling networks.

Tendering for an advanced smart fencing system for 300 km of the India-Myanmar border is already in pipeline and the work will be started very soon.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s Urge To Centre

It may be mentioned that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged the Centre in September 2023 to end the FMR. The state government has argued that insurgents use the free movement regime to further their activities.

Manipur shares around 390 km of porous border with Myanmar and only about 10 km has been fenced so far. In July last year, the state government shared data showing that around 700 illegal immigrants had entered the state.

Besides, Mizoram has seen an influx of anti-Junta rebels in thousands since the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, 2021. According to government estimates, several thousand refugees are living in different parts of Mizoram since the coup. Mizoram shares a 510-km-long porous border with Myanmar.

The Manipur chief minister had also said that several people from Myanmar tried to enter his state but returned upon seeing the presence of a large number of security personnel. Manipur shares a 398-km border with Myanmar. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 520-km border with Myanmar, while Nagaland shares a 215-km border with the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

