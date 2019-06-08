New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that none of the woman he met in the day was unhappy with the proposed scheme for free metro and bus travel.

The Delhi CM was reportedly on a foot march in the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency where he interacted with local residents.

“The scheme will be rolled out within two-and-a-half months. I’ve asked each and every woman here, and not a single woman I’ve met since morning has told me she is not happy with free travel in metro and bus,” Kejriwal said.

On the NDA government’s insistence on implementing Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, he said, “According to the Centre’s scheme, if you have a refrigerator, a two-wheeler or a television, you are not considered poor. Does this mean the rest of the people are not poor? Is it necessary that a two-wheeler owner can afford health care for all members of his/her family? Our scheme provides full treatment for free for all Delhi residents and has been functioning well for the past two years.”

Earlier on Monday, in a run-up to the 2020 Assembly polls, CM Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in public transport- this includes the Delhi Metro, cluster buses and DTC buses.

Announcing the decision, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said that the expense of the move will be borne by the Delhi government. Notably, the total expense of this proposed project to the state exchequer has tentatively been pegged at nearly Rs 1200 crore.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal assured that this is a step towards making public transport and the city safer for women.

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit termed the move a ‘political’ one.

“It would be good if they can do it. But It is being done for their own benefit, not anybody else’s, this should be seen politically,” the Congress leader said while speaking to the media on Wednesday.