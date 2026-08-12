Free UAE Visa for Indians! Abu Dhabi announces special offer for travellers; Check eligibility, rules and how to apply

The current programme is scheduled to run until October 31, 2026. Since the pilot is limited to up to 20,000 visas, travellers should check availability before finalising their plans.

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Indian travellers planning a holiday in Abu Dhabi have a new reason to consider the UAE. Abu Dhabi has launched a special programme under which eligible Indian passport holders can get their UAE entry visa without paying the visa fee. However, the offer is not available to every Indian traveller. It is linked to an eligible Abu Dhabi holiday booking and is being offered for a limited period.

The programme, introduced by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is running from August 1 to October 31, 2026. The initial pilot is expected to cover up to 20,000 visas.

Who can get the free UAE visa?

The offer is mainly aimed at Indian passport holders travelling to Abu Dhabi for tourism. To qualify, travellers need to book an eligible holiday package through a participating travel agent or online travel company. The booking must include a stay of at least three consecutive nights in Abu Dhabi.

The programme is therefore different from a general visa-free entry facility. Indian passport holders cannot simply arrive in Abu Dhabi and claim the offer. The visa has to be arranged as part of an eligible booking through the participating travel trade network.

How does the visa offer work?

Under the scheme, the Abu Dhabi tourism authority covers the applicable UAE entry visa fee for eligible travellers.

Reports citing the programme details say the visa fee being covered is AED 285 per traveller. Travel companies can either arrange the visa through a designated destination management company or process it through their regular visa channels and claim the eligible amount back.

The offer does not mean that the entire Abu Dhabi holiday is free. Travellers will still have to pay for their flights, hotel stay and other travel expenses.

What is the minimum hotel stay?

Travellers must book at least three consecutive nights in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the promotion.

This makes the scheme particularly useful for people planning a short holiday, long weekend or family trip to the UAE. The hotel booking needs to form part of an eligible travel package arranged through a participating partner.

How to book free visa for Abu Dhabi

Indian travellers interested in the offer should follow these steps:

Plan a trip that includes at least three nights in Abu Dhabi. Book through a travel agent or online travel agency taking part in the DCT Abu Dhabi programme. Tell the travel company that you want to use the free visa promotion and confirm that your package qualifies. The travel partner will guide you through the UAE visa process and collect the necessary passport and travel details. Once the booking and visa requirements are verified, the travel partner will process the entry visa under the promotional scheme.

Travellers should confirm the offer with the travel company before making a payment, as the promotion is subject to eligibility and availability.

Is this a general UAE visa-free offer for Indians?

No. This is an important point for travellers.

The UAE has not announced that Indian passport holders can generally enter the country without a visa. Abu Dhabi’s official tourism website says travellers from countries that do not qualify for visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry need to arrange a visa before travelling. It also says airlines, hotels and travel agencies can help eligible visitors with visa applications.

The new offer is a limited tourism promotion for eligible Indian travellers who make qualifying Abu Dhabi holiday bookings.

When does the offer end?

The current programme is scheduled to run until October 31, 2026. Since the pilot is limited to up to 20,000 visas, travellers should check availability before finalising their plans. For travellers planning a UAE holiday this year, the offer could help reduce the cost of obtaining an entry visa, provided they meet all the conditions and book through an approved travel partner.