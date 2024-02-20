Home

FREE UK Visas Being Offered To 3000 Indians, Check Application Process And Eligibility Criteria

UK is offering 'Free UK Visa' to 3,000 Indians with the help of a ballot system and the application process begins today. Check eligibility criteria and how to apply...

New Delhi: Planning to go to United Kingdom but stressed about getting the visa? If yes then this news update might prove as a very pleasant surprise for you. United Kingdom is offering ‘Free UK Visas’ to a total of 3,000 Indians under the India Young Professionals Scheme, as announced by the British High Commission. The selection of these 3,000 Indians will be done through a ballot system and the ballot has opened at 2:30 PM today; it will remain open for a duration of two days and ends at 2:30 PM on Feb 22, 2024. Entering the ballot does not come at any cost, it is free. How can you apply for the UK Visa and what is the eligibility criteria for it, read to know in detail…

As mentioned earlier, three thousand Indians are getting the opportunity to get the UK Visa, free of cost under the India Young Professionals Scheme. In a post on the social media page ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), the British High Commission has shared this information – the post reads, “The first ballot of the #IndiaYoungProfessionalsScheme opens in less than 24 hours! If you’re an Indian graduate who wants to live, work or study in United Kingdom for up to 2 years, you can enter the ballot for a chance to apply for a visa.”

The UK Government website has specified, “There are 3,000 places available for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa in 2024. Most places will be made available in the February ballot. The remaining places will be made available in the July ballot.” Check steps to apply..

The first step is to visit the official website – uk.gov.in. On this homepage of this website, click on the link that reads ‘India Young Professionals Scheme’. Now, click on the link to apply and fill the application with the necessary information asked. Upload the required documents, recheck details and then submit the form; keep a copy of the same for future reference. The details required in the form would include name, birth date, passport information, a scanned passport photograph, a valid email address and phone number.

If you are thinking about applying for the UK Visa under the India Young Professionals Scheme, check the eligibility criteria for the same…

You must be a citizen of India. Your age, on the date you plan to travel to United Kingdom, must at least be 18 years. It is mandatory to have a Bachelors level education degree or more. Your savings should at least be 2,350 pounds (approximately Rs 2,64,302) so that you can support yourself. You must not have children under the age of 18, who live with you or who you are financially responsible for.

As said earlier, the selection of the three thousand Indians getting the UK Visa, shall be done by the ballot system in a random manner. The final results will be received by the candidates two weeks after the closing of the ballot, via email. While there are no charges for entering the ballot, selected candidates are expected to pay for the UK Visa, health surcharge and application process. The visa cost is approximately Rs 31,131 (298 pounds).

