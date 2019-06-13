New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has announced that Muslim girls will be given free coaching for UPSC, state services and banking services.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chaired the 80th meeting of the Central Waqf Council on Wednesday, where he mentioned said that the ministry has spoken to some of the institutes that train in for the Services and the final process for the free coaching will begin this year.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Muslim girls will be given free coaching for UPSC, state services and banking services. We have talked to a few institutes, the process of this coaching will begin this year after talking to all of them. (12.06.2019) https://t.co/oSnONs4rDA — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The minister also said that girls from minority communities who drop out of school will be linked to education and employment through “bridge courses” from reputed educational institutions of the country.

Madrassa teachers across the country will be trained by various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Computer so as to impart mainstream education to the madrassa students, Naqvi said.

All Waqf properties across India will be geo-tagged and digitised and the government will provide 100 per cent funding to develop educational institutions and hospitals on such properties.

Apart from Muslim girls’ education, Naqvi also brought forth a plan for the welfare of society. He announced that all Waqf properties across India will be geo-tagged and digitised.

Moreover, the government will provide 100 per cent funding to develop properties under Waqf such as schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres, hostels. The 100 per cent funding will be provided under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

Naqvi’s announcement of geo-tagging of waqf properties comes a day after he spelt out the government’s plan to empower the minorities.

The Centre has decided to start a programme on a war footing to utilise waqf properties across the country for educational empowerment and employment-oriented skill development of the needy, especially economically backward girls in those areas which were deprived of these facilities since Independence, the minority affairs minister said.

With inputs from agencies