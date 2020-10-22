Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Days ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Tejasvi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took a swipe at the BJP for making grand promises like “free vaccine for all” in its poll manifesto for something that belongs to the entire country. Also Read - Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Admitted at AIIMS

"The political use of the vaccine shows that they have no choice but to sell their fear of disease and death. Bihari's are self-respecting, they do not sell their children's future for a small amount," the RJD tweeted.

Amid a global race to come up with a vaccine for coronavirus, the BJP, on number one in its poll manifesto promised that "as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is available" in the country, Bihar will get "free vaccination".

“What about non-BJP ruled states? Indians who didn’t vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised alarm on Twitter.

Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey, who faced the brunt of the promise in Bihar, clarified to reporters that the government is making an elaborate plan on how to distribute the vaccine once available and “every state will be given a free coronavirus vaccine”.

Notably, this is the first time any political party has made a claim to distribute free vaccine in their poll manifesto.