New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched free high-speed internet facility on Airport Express Line. Notably, this the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region.

The 22.7-km line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations, and eight trains ply on this corridor, officials said. The Airport Express Line has six stations — New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport and Dwarka Sector 21.

Passengers on Airport Express Line will now be able to enjoy all standard internet applications like email, Facebook, YouTube, Google search, WhatsApp, video and audio calls, and more while travelling inside a train.

“This is the first time in India that WiFi facility is being provided in underground metro trains. India has become the fourth country in the world to have this, as at present underground metro train WiFi facility is available in Russia, South Korea and China,” Executive Director of Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal told reporters after the launch.

“A few metro cities globally offering WiFi connectivity in underground trains are Moscow and St Petersburg (Russia), Seoul (South Korea) and Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Shanghai (China),” the DMRC said.

Now, the Delhi government is planning to extend the services to other corridors (Line 1-6) — Red Line, Yellow Line Blue Line, Green Line and Violet Line, a PTI report said.

“The timeline for the expansion of the facility to other six corridors (Lines 1-6) is roughly one year. Based on the performance, we will see how it can be extended to Lines 7, 8 and 9 — Pink Line, Magenta Line, Grey Line,” he said.

How to access high-speed internet facility?

For accessing the high-speed internet facility, a passenger needs to log on to ‘METROWIFI_FREE’ network. After that, he or she would need to enter the phone number and an OTP (one-time-password) will be sent to the mobile number. Once the login is successful, the commuter can enjoy the free Wi-Fi service throughout the journey.

A one-way journey on the swanky corridor takes 24 minutes and about 60,000 people use the line daily, according to the DMRC.

(With PTI inputs)