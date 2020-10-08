New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that “freedom of speech and expression is the most abused right in recent times”. Hearing pleas of Jamiat Ulama I Hind and others alleging that a section of media was spreading communal hatred over Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde pulled up the Centre for its “evasive” and “brazen” affidavit on the issue. Also Read - 'Occupying Public Places For Protests Not Acceptable': Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh Stir

The bench observed this when senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Jamaat, said the Centre in its affidavit has stated that petitioners are trying to muzzle freedom of speech and expression.

To this, the bench said, They are free to make any averment in their affidavit, like you are free to make any argument you want .

The bench was irked over the fact that instead of secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, an additional secretary filed the affidavit which contained unnecessary and nonsensical averments with regard to media reporting in Tablighi Jamaat issue.

You cannot treat this court the way you are doing in this case, said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court sought an affidavit from the I&B secretary with details of steps taken in the past to stop motivated media reporting in such cases.

(With agency inputs)