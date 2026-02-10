Home

News

French President Macron coming to India on three-day visit; Main focus on Horizon 2047 roadmap

French President Macron coming to India on three-day visit; Main focus on Horizon 2047 roadmap

President Macron will inaugurate the India-France Innovation Year with Prime Minister Modi.

The two leaders will discuss further strengthening cooperation between India and France. (File)

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will be on a three-day official visit to India from February 17th to 19th. This visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ministry of External Affairs has provided information about this visit. This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February last year. During this visit, President Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive bilateral talks. The two leaders will discuss further strengthening cooperation between India and France. The basis of the talks will be the Horizon 2047 roadmap. This roadmap is a 25-year strategic plan between India and France, which aims to give a new direction to the relations between the two countries by 2047.

Ministry of External Affairs provided information

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks will cover several important topics such as defense, trade, technology, energy, climate change, education, and innovation. The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues. Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region will be discussed, as both India and France have strategic interests in this region.

Inauguration of the India-France Innovation Year

President Macron will also visit Mumbai during this visit. There, he will inaugurate the India-France Innovation Year with Prime Minister Modi. The year 2026 has been officially declared the India-France Innovation Year. Throughout this year, both countries will organize programs related to new technology, startups, research, environmental protection, and cultural exchange.

In addition, on February 19, President Macron will participate in the AI ​​Impact Summit in New Delhi. This summit will discuss key issues related to artificial intelligence. Earlier, Macron had said that India and France had made significant progress together at the AI ​​Summit in Paris and that these efforts would now be furthered in India.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.