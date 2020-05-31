New Delhi: The number of Containment Zones in the national capital has soared to 122, with 20 fresh being added to the list in the last 24 hours. Of the total 20 news containment zones– one is in East, three in North, three in south-east and 13 in West zone. Also Read - Domestic Flights Unlock 1: No Restrictions on Airlines Regarding Number of Flights From June 1, Claims Report

The districts with high containment zones were North(24), South-East(17), West (16), North West(13), South and South West each 12 . So far, total 53 zones have been de-contained, as per the data shared by the Delhi government on Saturday — the highest 12 from the West district. On Saturday, three zones were freed — two in the south-east district and one in the South district. Also Read - Uttarakhand News: Gayatri Puja With Social Distancing From 9 AM Today in All Households to Fight COVID-19

Full List of district with containment zones:

North: 24 Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till June 30 With Few Relaxations | LIVE Updates

South-East: 17

West: 16

North-West: 13

South: 12

South-West: 12

Shahdara: 8

Central: 7

East: 6

New Delhi: 3

North-East: 4

Take a look at the list of areas that were de-contained recently

1. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave

2.Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, extension of Delhi

3.Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I.P,Extension, Patparganj

4.Gali No.9, Pandav Naga, Delhi 110092

4.3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H No, 5/387

5.Gali no. 5, A Block (From H no. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

6. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

7. In and around are of Hno. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

3.In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar

8. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar

9. In and around area of B-1/2, Paschim Vihar

10.In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar

11. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd floor Ashok Nagar

12. In and around areas of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motoinagar

13.E-block (E-284 TO E-294) East of Kailash

14.H No. 97 to 107 and H No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, Et of Kailash

15.E-, Abu Fazal conclaveblock

16.Bengali Market/Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane

17.Shastri Market, INCLUDING jj Clusterof South Moti Bagh

18.Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari

Meanwhile, a record single-day spike of 1,163 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 18,000 on Saturday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 416. The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 1106 — was recorded on May 29.

In an online media briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday asserted that his government is several steps ahead of the novel coronavirus and is more than prepared to deal with it. “Main aapka mukhya mantri aapko yeh bharosa dilana chahata hoon ke aapki sarkar corona se chaar kadam aage chal rahi hai (I, as your chief minister, want to assure you that the government is several steps ahead of coronavirus, he stated on Saturday.