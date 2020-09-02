New Delhi: India and China will on Wednesday hold the third round of Brigade Commander-level talks in Chushul at 10 AM to discuss the ongoing issues along the southern bank of Pangong Tso. Notably, this meeting comes in the wake of China’s “provocative” military maneuvers to change the status quo in the southern bank area of Pangong lake. Also Read - Ladakh Flare-up: 'China Bullying Its Neighbours,' Says US State Dept, Hopes For Peaceful Resolution

Issuing a statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had on Tuesday said the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo due to the timely defensive action, and asked China to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday also carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria among others, they said.

In the nearly two-hour meeting, it was decided that Indian Army will continue to maintain its aggressive posturing in all sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to effectively deal with any Chinese “misadventure”.

They said the Indian Army has further bolstered its presence around the Southern Bank area of Pangong lake by deploying additional troops and bringing in more weaponry including tanks and anti tank guided missiles. “The Indian Army is now dominating all the strategic mountain heights around the Southern Bank of Pangong lake,” said a source.

Notably, both the countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row in eastern Ladakh.