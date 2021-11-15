New Delhi: Several students were injured after fresh clashes erupted between members of All India Students Association (AISA) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus last night. All injured were undergoing treatment at AIIMS here.Also Read - JNUEE 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key, Question Paper at jnuexams.nta.ac.in | Last Date to Challenge Oct 12

Police said that clashes broke out at around 9:45 PM on November 14. "We received the information regarding slogans being raised and apprehension of quarrel was received in Vasant Kunj Police station, however, no quarrel was found when the police reached the spot", Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) southwest added.

"On inquiry, it was learned that heated arguments took place between two groups of students on account of organizing a seminar in a student union hall", the police said.

Taking to Twitter, Aishe Ghosh, president of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and a member of the SFI unit of the university, tweeted that it was the ABVP “goons” who had initiated the attack on left students.

“ABVP’s goons unleashed violence in JNU today. Time and again these criminals have unleashed violence on students and have disrupted campus democracy. Will the JNU Administration still be silent? Will no actions be taken on the goons?”