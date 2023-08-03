Top Recommended Stories

Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Protesters, Security Forces In Manipur’s Bishnupur, 17 Injured

The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West also withdrew curfew relaxations earlier announced, imposing the restrictions during the day on top of night curfew throughout the Imphal valley.

Published: August 3, 2023 2:58 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Hours before the clashes, a planned mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur's ethnic violence was stalled.
Imphal: At least 17 people were injured as fresh clashes broke out between protesters, security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur on Thursday. The Indian Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells at Kangvai and Phougakchao area in Bishnupur district on Thursday. The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West also withdrew curfew relaxations earlier announced, imposing the restrictions during the day on top of night curfew throughout the Imphal valley.

