Two Fresh Encounters Underway in J&K’s Baramulla, Rajouri; 1 LeT Terrorist Neutralised

On Friday, five Army personnel were killed and a major was injured in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area in Rajouri district.

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_05_2023_000285B)

New Delhi: Fresh firing has started after a contact was established between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Rajouri districts in the wee hours of Saturday morning. This comes a day after five Army personnel were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in Rajouri.

Meanwhile, one terrorist was neutralised after an encounter started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Rajouri district. The terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam. The terrorist has been linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and incriminating materials, including one AK 47 rifle recovered from his possession.

“In the ensuing gunbattle, 1 terrorist has been neutralised & 1 more is likely to be injured. Recoveries made so far include 1 AK56, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm Pistol with Mag, 3 grenades and 1 ammunition pouch. The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained. Operation is underway,” the Indian Army said. Giving details of the Baramulla encounter, SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure said, ” Information was received about some suspicious movement. A cordon and search operation was launched and during that firing was done towards us and in retaliatory firing one terrorist of LeT has been killed.”The SSP said that in view of the upcoming G20 Meeting, security forces have intensified anti-terrorist operations in to ensure the summit is conducted smoothly.

He said that the slain terrorist was tasked to carry out a big terror attack ahead of G20 Meeting.

According to Kashmir police, two-three terrorists have been trapped as the encounter continues between security force and terrorists in Kunzar area of Baramulla. A joint operation of Army and J&K police was launched based on these inputs.

#WATCH | Baramulla encounter: Information was received about some suspicious movement. A cordon and search operation was launched and during that firing was done towards us and in retaliatory firing one terrorist of LeT has been killed. Our forces are alert in view of G20 Summit… pic.twitter.com/1i1ld637EG — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

The Army’s Northern Command, in a statement said that its personnel have been conducting “relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region last month”.

“In the ongoing operation in Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector, contact was established with terrorists at 0115 hours today and firing was started,” PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said on Rajouri encounter.

5 soldiers killed in Rajouri district

Five Army personnel were killed and a major was injured on Friday in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area in Rajouri district.

Officials said additional troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army were inducted into the area to put it in a tight cordon so that terrorists do not escape from the spot.

The forces deployed drones and sniffer dogs and troops hit a cave hideout with heavy fire of mortars and grenades.

On Friday morning, two soldiers belonging to the special forces were killed and four, including the major, were injured during the operation. Later in the day, three died in a hospital in Udhampur.

The slain soldiers were lance naik Ruchin Singh Rawat from Gairsain in Uttarakhand, paratrooper Siddhant Chettri from Darjeeling in West Bengal, naik Arvind Kumar from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Havildar Neelam Singh from Jammu and paratrooper Pramod Negi from Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh.

Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu’s Rajouri today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is visiting Jammu to review the security situation in the Jammu sector. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already on ground zero: Defence Sources told news agency ANI.

