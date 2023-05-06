Two Fresh Encounters Underway in J&K’s Baramulla, Rajouri; 1 LeT Terrorist Neutralised
On Friday, five Army personnel were killed and a major was injured in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area in Rajouri district.
New Delhi: Fresh firing has started after a contact was established between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and Rajouri districts in the wee hours of Saturday morning. This comes a day after five Army personnel were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in Rajouri.
Meanwhile, one terrorist was neutralised after an encounter started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Rajouri district. The terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam. The terrorist has been linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and incriminating materials, including one AK 47 rifle recovered from his possession.
#WATCH | Baramulla encounter: Information was received about some suspicious movement. A cordon and search operation was launched and during that firing was done towards us and in retaliatory firing one terrorist of LeT has been killed. Our forces are alert in view of G20 Summit… pic.twitter.com/1i1ld637EG
— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023
The Army’s Northern Command, in a statement said that its personnel have been conducting “relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region last month”.
“In the ongoing operation in Kandi Forest in Rajouri sector, contact was established with terrorists at 0115 hours today and firing was started,” PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said on Rajouri encounter.
5 soldiers killed in Rajouri district
Five Army personnel were killed and a major was injured on Friday in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area in Rajouri district.
Officials said additional troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army were inducted into the area to put it in a tight cordon so that terrorists do not escape from the spot.
The forces deployed drones and sniffer dogs and troops hit a cave hideout with heavy fire of mortars and grenades.
On Friday morning, two soldiers belonging to the special forces were killed and four, including the major, were injured during the operation. Later in the day, three died in a hospital in Udhampur.
The slain soldiers were lance naik Ruchin Singh Rawat from Gairsain in Uttarakhand, paratrooper Siddhant Chettri from Darjeeling in West Bengal, naik Arvind Kumar from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Havildar Neelam Singh from Jammu and paratrooper Pramod Negi from Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh.
Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu’s Rajouri today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is visiting Jammu to review the security situation in the Jammu sector. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already on ground zero: Defence Sources told news agency ANI.
