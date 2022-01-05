New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. The majority of cases of COVID-19 in India are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms and most of these cases usually recover with minimal interventions and accordingly may be managed at home under proper medical guidance and monitoring, informed the Health Ministry said today.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3: Rahane, Pujara Take India Past 100

Hence, the government at the centre has issued detailed guidelines for home isolation from time to time to clarify selection criteria, precautions that need to be followed by such patients and their families, signs that require monitoring, and prompt reporting to health facilities. Also Read - LAC: China Builds New Bridge On Pangong Lake Near East of LAC; Must Watch

Here’s a detailed list of Fresh Home Isolation Rules Issued by the Centre: