Lockdown Extension in States: While a number of states are already under an extension of lockdown, several states on Saturday reimposed fresh lockdown. The duration of these restrictions varies from two days to 15 days depending on the number of cases the particular state has. Mostly, apart from the essential services, nothing is allowed. But does such short-term lockdown help?

According to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, a lockdown has to span at least 14 days to stop the virus from spreading.

"Very short duration lockdowns have no use for breaking the chain of transmission at all. You need to have social distancing. People forget all the things when lockdown gets lifted. You have to closely monitor clusters and containment. It (lockdown) has to be at least 14 days to stop the virus from spreading," Guleria had said.

Before announcing a week-long lockdown starting from July 14, the Karnataka government, too, was not eager about reimposing a fresh lockdown in the city. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had earlier said lockdown is one of the solutions, but it can’t eradicate COVID-19. “You can only postpone the spread,” he had said.

Since the states have resorted to mini-lockdowns in July, it will take a few days to examine whether these worked or not. Kerala’s triple lockdown, however, has a success story in Kasaragod.

States that announced lockdown on Saturday

Karnataka: The Karnataka government in the evening announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14.

Assam: In Assam, the ongoing lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati city falls, has been further extended for a week from July 12 due to large-scale spread of COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh: The lockdown in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital complex was extended for another week in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Uttarakhand: In Uttarakhand, a three-day lockdown was imposed from Saturday in Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, which alone accounted for 41 of the 68 cases reported in the state on Friday.

Jammu & Kashmir: Strict lockdown restrictions were also reimposed on Saturday in parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Meghalaya: The Meghalaya government announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday.

Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal are already under lockdown.