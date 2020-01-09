New Delhi: At a time when Tihar Jail is getting ready to hang the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, a fresh petition was filed before a Delhi court on Thursday seeking a meeting with four death row convicts to persuade them to donate their organs.

On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora brought the matter for hearing after the public prosecutor, appearing for the state, sought time to advance arguments on the matter.

The development comes after the Delhi court on January 7 ordered that four convicts in the case — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — will be hanged on January 22 at 7 AM in Tihar jail.

The fresh petition which was filed by NGO RACO, stated, “The applicant is requesting for a meeting with the convicts along with a group comprising of experts from various fields including psychiatrist, spiritual leader, lawyer and the undersigned, to lead expert consultations with the hope that we would acknowledge remorse to these convicts regarding the heinous crime committed by them.”

“We intend to motivate them to donate their organs for social welfare,” advocate Shivam Sharma, appearing for the petitioner, said.

The death sentence from Delhi court came after their review petitions against the 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court was dismissed by the apex court.

In 2012, the 23-year-old paramedic student, known as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She was later taken to Singapore for treatment where she succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital there.